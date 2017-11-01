Cricketer MV Sridhar passes away

Agencies, Hyderabad

One of India’s most prolific run-getter in domestic cricket and former captain of Hyderabad Dr Maturi Venkat Sridhar, passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest here on Monday. He was 51 and is survived by his mother, wife, son and a daughter.

Sridhar was also Secretary of MVSR Engineering College. A former Secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), he was BCCI General Manager till recently. Closely associated with the senior national team, Doc, as he was popularly called, had emerged as an expert in man-management skills that came in handy during crisis situations.

Soon after his retirement he shifted to administration that saw him reach the zenith when he served as General Manager (Operations) of the BCCI. However, he resigned under controversial circumstances that revolved around ‘conflict of interest’ with regard to ownership of HCA clubs.

As the media manager during India’s 2007 tour of Australia, he played a major role in resolving the ‘Monkeygate” fracas featuring Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds. It was these persuasive skills that were made use of by BCCI, which rushed him to West Indies, after the Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli fall-out hit the Indian camp.

In fact, it was destiny that saw him go into making a career in management at Satyam rather than pursuing a medical career. His qualities were on view when he was part of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa on behalf of Satyam. The former opener played in 97 first-class matches for Hyderabad and South Zone between 1988 and 1999.

A top-grade performer, he amassed 6,701 runs, with 21 centuries and 27 half-centuries and had a career average of 48.91. His 366 against Andhra in the 1993-94 Season at Gymkhana stood as a record for a long time. Incidentally, riding on the triple ton, Hyderabad piled up a record-making 944 for six wickets (declared).