10:19 am - Friday June 16, 2017

Cow slaughter ban : SC issues notice to Centre

June 15, 2017 1:33 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today issued notice to the Central government over its notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.

A vacation bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice R K Agarwal issued notice to the Centre to file response within two weeks and posted the matter for hearing on July 11.

The petition was filed by a Hyderabad-based NGO All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee challenging the Centre’s notification regarding ban on sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter.

The petitioner claimed that the Centre’s notification was discriminatory and unconstitutional as it prevented cattle traders from earning their livelihood.

The Central government’s May 25 order bans sale of cattle, including cows, for slaughter and restricts cattle trade to farm owners.

