Court orders Hadiya be taken to college

‘Love Jihad’ case

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court in an interim order on the so-called ‘Love Jihad’ case on Monday directed that Hadiya alias Akhila be taken to the medical college for her studies and asked the college to allow hostel facility to her.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, fixed the matter for further hearing to the third week of January.

The court ordered Hadiya be taken to Shivaraj Homeopathy college at Salem, Tamil Nadu, and asked the college to make all the necessary arrangements for her to complete her studies.

The court said the dean of the college will act as her local guardian. During the course of the hearing, the bench asked Hadiya, “Do you like to continue your studies on state’s expense?”.

To which, Hadiya said, “I want to, but not on state’s expense when my husband can take care of me.” The bench once again asked whether she wants to go back for studies? This time, Hadiya said she wants to see her husband.

The entire ‘Love jihad’ issue started after Akhila Ashokan, a native of Vaikom, Kerala, converted to Islam to Islam to marry. What has made the case controversial is the emotions that have been raised in Kerala. The issue has led to a polarisation based on religion in the state.