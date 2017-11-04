‘Corrupt are talking about removing corruption’

Agencies, New Delhi Taking a swipe at BJP president Amit Shah and other party leaders on their fight against corruption, the Congress on Friday said that it was unfortunate that people whose family members are embroiled in corruption are talking about eradicating it.

Talking to reporters here, AICC spoeksperson RPN Singh said, ‘along with Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also taking about fighting corruption in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. However, it is a surprise that none of them are willing to say anything on the 16,000 fold rise in the turnover of Jai Shah’s company in a year.’

Pointing out that the BJP is talking about corruption in Himachal, Gujarat and Karnataka, Mr Singh said, ‘in Karnataka, former state chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Mr Amit Shah are carrying out a march against corruption.However, Mr Yeddyurappa himself is embroiled in corruption charges and Mr Shah’s son faces charges of corruption.’

Earlier in the day, responding to remarks by the BJP chief ministerial candidate in Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal on their party’s fight against corruption, senior Congress leader and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Friday said BJP ‘s main achievement is ‘ease of doing corruption’.

In a series of tweets, Mr Singh said, ‘Dhumal Ji, your remarks on BJP’s supposed fight against corruption made me laugh. Last time I saw, your own sons were out on bail. Your party’s main achievement is ‘ease of doing corruption’. Amit Shah and son’s miracle of 16,000 times hike happens only in BJP rule.’

Slamming the BJP for personal attacks on him, the Himachal Pradesh CM said, ‘BJP’s fear of real Vikas, as being witnessed in Himachal Pradesh today, is the reason why personal attacks on me is your main agenda.

Let’s not forget the time when your party chose a joyous day of wedding of my daughter, Himachal’s daughter, to carry out a CBI raid. ‘ Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go to Assembly polls on November 9.