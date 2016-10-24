Core of brand Madhya Pradesh – Shivraj Singh Chouhans behaviour

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s dynamic leadership and well behaviour is the core of ‘Brand Madhya Pradesh’. Madhya Pradesh has got recognition in the world due to charistimatic personality and result-oriented work of the Chief Minister. This was clearly visible today in inauguration of Global Investors Summit 2016 in Indore.

In the inaugural function, politicians of the country, industrialists, investors and foreign delegates said in one voice that Madhya Pradesh had succeeded in obtaining a brand at international level because of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s easy access, activeness, determination, devotion and vision. He made the state a favourite destination for investment, bringing it out from ‘Bimaru’ tag. Along with companies of the country, foreign companies too are interested for investment in the state.

All distinguished persons said that Madhya Pradesh had two digit growth rate. Agriculture growth rate is more than 20 percent. Remarkable works have been done in women empowerment and poverty alleviation and infrastructure development. The government is fulfilling its responsibility for spiritual growth along with material prosperity.