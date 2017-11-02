Core industries production rises by 5.2pc in September

Agencies, New Delhi

The output of 8 core industries has gone up by 5.2 per cent in the month of September 2017 as compared to the index of September, 2016. According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, its cumulative growth during April to September, 2017-18 has been recorded 3.3 per cent.

The 8 core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The combined Index of 8 core industries stands at 122.5 in September, 2017. According to the data, Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 10.6 per cent in September, 2017 over September, 2016.

Its cumulative index increased by 1.5 per cent during April to September, 2017-18 over corresponding period of the previous year. Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) increased by 0.1 per cent in September, 2017 over September, 2016.

Its cumulative index declined by 0.2 per cent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year. The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 6.3 per cent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 5.0 per cent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 8.1 per cent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 2.1 per cent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 7.7 per cent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index declined by 2.1 per cent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 3.7 per cent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 5.5 per cent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 0.1 per cent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index declined by 1.9 per cent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 5.2 per cent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 6.0 per cent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.