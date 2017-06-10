Cooperative Bank gives information of schemes to beneficiaries

Bhopal : Addressing a workshop of Cooperative Bank officials Minister of State for Cooperatives (Independent Charge) Vishwas Sarang said that bank officers must be concerned about giving information of bank’s schemes, processes and benefits to the general consumer.

Principal Secretary Cooperatives and Administrator, Apex Bank Ajit Kesari and MD Apex Bank Pradeep Neekhra were also present at the one-day workshop organized on G.S.T at the Apex Bank auditorium. Minister of State Sarang said that G.S.T will be implemented from next month. Bank officials should give information related to the concept of G. S.T to all right from members of the society to the representatives of Board of Directors of the district and employees of the banks and committees.

They should be informed that GST was better and more beneficial than the prevailing tax system. G.S.T will give far-reaching positive outcome. MoS Sarang said that farmers should be benefited from the decisions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan including purchase of tuar and urad on support price, purchase of onions at Rs 8 per kg, ekmusht samadhan yojana to bring defaulter farmers under the confines of zero per cent interest agricultural loan scheme etc.

He said that topmost priority would be given to the work of giving information to committee members, bank management and all other officials/employees to familiarize them with the working of the Department of Cooperatives. He said that every decision of the Department of Cooperatives will be given first at the cooperative committee level through the deliberation workshop.

Principal Secretary Cooperatives Kesari said to the officials that bank branches should ensure online registration till June 15, 2017. If there is difficulty in understanding the provisions of G.S.T, they should take information from experts. MD Apex Bank Neekhra gave information related to the workshop.

Smt. Raksha Dubey and Sunil Bagad of Commercial Tax Department and Chartered Accountant Amul Rahangnekar gave training to officials on techniques and practical aspects of G.S.T. Chief Executive/ Related Officers of all 38 District Cooperative Banks and officers/employees of Apex Bank were present.