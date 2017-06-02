Contractor flees after locking liquor shop on seeing women

Bhopal : The women are up in arms against a murder at a liquor shop in Pamchsheel Nagar. Residents of Panchsheel Nagar, led by District Mahila Congress, organized a demo on Thursday demanding shifting of the liquor shop from the area. On seeing the women the contractor fled after locking the liquor shop.

He opened the shop again after the women left. Later a memorandum was submitted to the SDM in this regard demanding shifting of shop. District Mahila Congress president Santosh Jitendra Kansana said the locals have been opposing the liquor shop for a long time. Untoward incidents like assault, fights, murder etc have been taking place due to liquor shop and anti-social elements gather at the shop after evening.

The shop is having an adverse effect on the youngsters and children, Kansana said. She said 3-4 murders have taken place in the last one year near the liquor shop but the police and administration is a mute spectator. The girls and women have to face molestation at the hands of drunkards and anti-social elements, Kansana said.

Later a memo was submitted to the SDM demanding immediate closure or shifting of the shop. State Mahila Congress president Mandvi Chauhan was especially present during the demonstration.

State Congress general secretary PC Sharma, former municipal corporation chairman Kailash Mishra, Rakesh Singhai, Mahila Congress functionaries Priyanka Kirar, Chandra Sarwate, Saroj Gujre, corporators Guddu Chauhan, Meena Yadav, Amit Sharma, Monu Saxena, Lata Devre, Indu Bai Kadu, Rukmani Khandwe, Sindhu, Nirmala Shakya, Durga, Meera Bai, Paro and large number of Congress workers and local residents took part in the demonstration.