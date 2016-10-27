Consul-General Thailand Ekapol meets CM Chouhan

Bhopal : The Consul-General of Thailand Ekapol Poolpipat paid courtesy visit to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here today.

Poolpipat informed Chouhan about the visit of the Queen Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to India and Sanchi on November 22. Chief Minister Chouhan said that She is welcome in Madhya Pradesh and she will be the state guest.

All the protocol arrangements will be made as per the honour and dignity of the Queen. Minister of State for General Administration Lal Singh Arya and Principal Secretary to CM Ashok Varnval were present on the occasion.