Construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will begin in 2018 : Swamy

Agencies, Hyderabad

BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy has declared that the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will begin in 2018. Mr BB Lal and Mr KK Mohammed of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) are using the most advanced technology and reported to Allahabad High Court that there was a temple like structure existed at Ayodhya, Dr Swamy said while addressing a public talk on “ Building Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya through Legal Framework” organized by Virat Hindustan Sangam, an outfit which Dr Swamy launched last year, at Keshav Memorial school here last night.

“Ultimately victory will be ours, he said history proved beyond doubt that Ram Mandir temple existed at the Ayodhya’. Declaring that the construction of temple will happen in next year, he said mosque is a place for Namaz. It can be shifted. Saudi Arabia has done to widen the road, the BJP leader added. History proves that Ramayan has happened in reality.

It was found and proved scientifically that Ram Sethu was built and existed, Dr Swamy, the founder President of Virat Hindustan Sangham, said. So many cultures have come and gone, but, Hindu dharma, culture is going great guns, Dr. Swamy said. ‘Muslims in private agree with us that the temple existed there and they don’t have objection for Ram Mandir to come up at Ayodhya. But, they want that to come through court, so that matter becomes much more simple’, he said.

We will get majority in Rajya Sabha in 2018. By then things will change for good, Dr Swamy said, adding that Uniform Civil Code will also come into reality. Addressing the gathering, spiritual guru Paripurnanandaji said Ram Madir will come and Ram Rajya will also come. About 5,000 people gathered to listen to Dr Swamy during the public talk for which the local organizers have made elaborate arrangements.