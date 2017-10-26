Consensus on ordinance and by-laws is a step in right direction: Governor

Universities Must Pay More Attention on Research Works: Higher Education Minister

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Governor Om Prakash Kohli while addressing the 93rd meeting of University Coordination Committee at Rajbhavan today said that the activity to bring uniformity in the ordinance and by-laws of all the traditional universities is under process since the last so many years.

A remarkable progress has been made in this work and consensus has reached regarding most of the ordinances and by-laws, this is a step in the right direction. We have to make the university system accountable and reliable. Hence, most of the services of college and university should be brought under the ambit of Public Service Guarantee Act.

Minister for Higher Education Jaibhan Singh Pawayya, Additional chief Secretary Technical Education Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, Commissioner Higher Education Neeraj Mandloi and Vice Chancellors of all the Government and Private Universities were present in the meeting.

Governor Kohli mentioned that we have to utilize most advance technology in maximum in the activities of the university to bring pace in the work besides transparency.

He further stated that time demands that we should provide quality education beside expansion of education in this era of competition otherwise the number of educated unemployed youths will keep on increasing.

Minister for Higher Education Jaibhan Singh Pawayya said that effort for uniformity in the ordinance and by-laws of the universities will prove fruitful to bring quality in the education in the future. Stressing on research works, Pawayya that the universities or colleges are not only machines to conduct examinations, we have to come out of this mentality.

Expressing concern over the atmosphere of universities campuses, he stated that such activities should be carried out in the universities which could strengthen the feeling of nationalism and harmony among the students.

In order to bring uniformity in the ordinances and by-laws prevailing in different universities, an approval was given to pass proposal as regard to all the ordinances and by-laws excluding Ordinance no. 4A4 (C ), 4 (D), 5 and 16 and By-law no. 1A1-AA3A26A27A28A35A36A38.

Moreover, approval was given as regard to the change in uniform of the students and eminent persons during the convocation ceremony and decision was taken to implement it with immediate effect in the meeting. Furthermore, decision to include NSS course in the form of elective subject was taken in the meeting.

The NSS course will be introduced at under graduate level in the form of alternative subject. This course could be taught with any other subject of under graduate level. NSS, yoga and skill development will be included in the course in the ratio of 50:25:25.

As regard to the Integrated University Management System, beside giving permission for implementing decentralized system in place of centralised system to all the universities of the state, approval was given to the proposal for extending permission to fix maximum 6 months period to implement this system.

Decision to abolish compulsion of 5 and 3 years period for regular PG and UG courses was also taken in the meeting.