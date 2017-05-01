Consecutive Krishi Karman Award is due to Maa Narmada’s blessings : Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given credit for progress in agriculture sector to irrigation and electricity being generated from Narmada River. Chouhan mentioned that the state is progressing constantly in the agriculture sector.

Leaving behind several states of the country, we got success in getting Krishi Karman award constantly, he added. CM Chouhan further mentioned that a thought for Narmada seva yatra struck him from Dindori district itself. He informed that this campaign for conservation of Maa Narmada has started as a result of the concern emerged after watching the weak river flow during the foundation stone laying programme of Malpur bridge.

CM Chouhan was addressing the Jan-Samvad programme of “Namami Devi Narmade”Seva yatra at village Kaneri of Dindori district today. Moreover, Chouhan said that glacier is not the source of origin of Maa Narmada but its water originates from trees. Keeping in view the same, the life source of Narmada river will be revived and conserved planting 6 crore saplings simultaneously from Amarkantak to Alirajpur on July 2.

Beside fruit bearing trees, trees which retain water like peepal, neem, mahua etc. will be planted. Furthermore, CM Chouhan said that shoes and water bottles will be given to the tendu leaves pluckers for their convenience. He mentioned that in order to ensure suitable rates of forest produces, the rate of Mahua flowers and seeds as Rs. 30 per k.g and Rs. 100 per k.g. for Achaar nuts have been fixed.

He administered pledge to the people present in the Jan-Samvad for continuous efforts towards Narmada River conservation, plantation, sanitation, prevention of pollution, encouragement to organic farming and de-addiction. Union minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Sushri Uma Bharti said in Jan Samvad that irrigation area has increased in the state because of completing pending irrigation projects on priority basis.

This increase is a reason of state’s jump in growth rate. She said that this initiative of Chief Minister Chouhan is a role model for the country. The union government has started a drive to complete 99 pending irrigation projects in time limit, following his initiative. The decision will increase irrigation area by one crore hectares.

Narmada Seva Yatra is Chief Minister’s Rishi Swarup Sushri Uma Bharti said that Narmada Seva Yatra, launched to protect nature and environment taking support of society depicts saint nature of Chief Minister Chouhan.

This campaign will be commendable in protecting important rivers for years and keeping nature of river Narmada intact in the process amid process of development where rivers were ignored. She said that Narmada water and cow milk will be base of prosperity in Madhya Pradesh. Sushri Bharti thanked Saint Samaj for cooperation in efforts for water conservation. Sushri Bharti invited Chief Minister Chouhan for Kar Seva for Clean Ganga campaign.