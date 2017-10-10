Congress workers create ruckus, shout slogans in front of Babaria

Bhopal : Two groups of Congress workers clashed and created ruckus in front of newly-appointed Congress General Secretary and Madhya Pradesh In-Charge Deepak Babaria when he reached Bhopal on Monday on his maiden visit since appointment.

The party workers created ruckus first at the railway station and later at PCC office. Babaria was taken aback to see the lack of discipline and asked supporters of senior party leaders to maintain discipline. But party workers continued to shout slogans.

Babaria arrived in the state capital by Rajkot Express. Hundreds of party workers had gathered at platform-4 to welcome him. As soon as Babaria got down from the train, they started jostling. There was total bedlam at the railway station for nearly an hour. Babaria somehow came out of the station and reached state Congress office.

There was a different scenario at PCC. Senior leaders started making complaints. They alleged rigging in organizational polls and said state in-charges had been made in an arbitrary manner. Kamal Nath supporters started shouting slogans.

Supporters of other senior leaders also raised slogans. PC Sharma and other leaders stood at a distance as mute spectators. Supporters of Digvijaya, Scindia and Kamal Nath continued to shout slogans. Babaria is on a two-day visit to Bhopal.