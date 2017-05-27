Congress holds demonstration against BJP celebrations

Bhopal : District Congress Committee organized demo at 6 No. Stop on Friday to oppose the celebrations being organized by the BJP upon completion of three years of Narendra Modi government. The Congress activists torched the photos of PM Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resulting in scuffle with the cops who tried to snatch the photos.

District Congress Committee president PC Sharma said many party workers were injured as police resorted to cane charge. Sharma said BJP had made promises to the people at the time of 2014 Lok Sabha polls but none of the promise has been fulfilled. He said the BJP must issue a white paper on the current situation.

Among those who participated in the demonstration included PC Sharma, Ashok Bhabha, Anand Taran, Guddu Chauhan, Sonu Bhabha, Krishna Ghagde, Gopal Vajpai, shahid Hussein, Hukumchand Sauraiya, Laxmi Yadav, Sonu Tomar, Mahesh Malviya, Suresh Bhagchandani, Sonu Dhakad, Dilip Lalwani, Yogesh Sarathe, Khalid and others.