Congress holds CWC to take political call

Agencies, New Delhi

Against the backdrop a range of impending political issues of immediate concern, the Congress Working Committee met here today. The meeting was presided over by vice-president Rahul Gandhi in the absence of party chief Sonia Gandhi. “Ms Gandhi skipped the meeting in view of her health….She is unwell”, a party functionary said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Moti Lal Vora, Janardhan Dwivedi, AK Antony were among those present. Prior to opening deliberations, the CWC paid tributes to martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of the nation.

The CWC met for taking call on its strategy and stance over pressing political issues against the backdrop of the upcoming winter session of Parliament from November 16, hot debate over the government’s action and stance over OROP, alleged bid of drawing political mileage from the Army’s surgical strikes and speculative talks about anti-BJP grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the crucial Assembly polls.

Besides UP, the party is also required to chart out its plan for Assembly polls in Punjab, also scheduled to go to polls with UP early next year. The party is also to address the issue of its organisational elections deadline which is due to expire on December 31. There is a general feeling among party workers that the deadline for internal polls and term of president Ms Gandhi would be extended.