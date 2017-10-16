Congress-Gurdaspur

The smashing victory of Congress is the bye-election of Gurdaspur Lok Saba gave it a moral boost at the time of General Elections to the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and upcoming general election for the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha. The Gurdaspur seat held by the Bharatiya Janata in the list two general elections to Lok Sabha by its film actor nominee Vinod Khanna.

Recently his death by cancer also could not generate sympathy wave in this bye-election. The Congress nominees Mr Sunil Jakhar trounced his BJP nominee Mr Swaran Salaria by massive one lakh 93 thousand and 219 votes. In the last Vidhan Sabha Election Congress snatched back power from the Akali-BJP combine also by throwing out Akali to third and the BJP to 4th position in the Vidhan Sabha.

The ‘Aap’ party in its first attempt emerged as second largest party and main opposition in the House. The Congress has now all set for Mr Rahul Gandhi taking over as Party President Mrs Sonia Gandhi is holding the office for the 4th term. Only once Mr Jitendra Kumar contested against her for top party post and was defeated with very big margin and than want into oblivion.

Since some time back Mrs Sonia Gandhi is not keeping good health and operated upon in America and visiting there for periodic check up. Once in a party rally in Varanasi she fainted. Now she and the party feel that in view of her health she should not stress more.

To ease her burden Mr Rahul Gandhi was made Vice President of the party. At a party function the Party President Mrs. Sonia Gandhi said for the first time that Mr Rahul could soon become party President. Till now it was a guess but now a reality. Similarly it was Mrs Sonia Gandhi who chose Mr Manmohan Singh over others to become Prime Minister.

At a book release function written as memoirs by the former President Pranab Mukherjee in many volumes Mr Manmohan Singh said Mr Pranab Mukherjee was beller qualified to become Prime Minister than he, as Mr Mukerjee had been in politics from the very beginning of his career while he came in the politics incidently. But it appears it was right decision to choose Mr Singh in the given circumstance in the party at that time.

Mr Arjun Singh was very keen and trying hard to become Prime Minister. Mr Arjuin Singh frankly said he did expired for the post but subsequently he give up the aspiration. When Mr Narsimha Rao become Prime Minister Mr Arjun Singh was in confrontation with him and he left the party to form ‘Tiwari Congress’. On Mrs Sonia Gandhi’s support he came back into party when Mr Sitaram Kesari was Party President.

Perhaps to avoid another confrontation and political wrangling in the party she chose Mr Manmohan Singh, who led the UPA Government in two five year terms. In her leadership the party snatched the power from the BJP led NDA and Congress led UPA. Government remained in power under the Prime Minister Mr Manmohan Singh.

Mr Pranab Mukherjee recently said in a TV interview the oldest political party Congress can not be ruled out and may bounce back in power. The Gurdaspur victory will have some impact on Himachal, Gujarat elections.