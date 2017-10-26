Congress fielding kin, says BJP

Agencies, Shimla

Opposition BJP star campaigner in Himachal Pradesh Sambit Patra on Wednesday charged All India Congress Committee with fielding kin of Congress leader in the state assembly election, to be held on November 9.

However, Mr Patra evaded queries over allotment of ticket by BJP to former Congress Minister Sukh Ram from Mandi assembly segment, Anil Sharma. In 1996, the Central Bureau of Investigation had seized Rs 3.6 crore in cash stashed in suitcases from Sukh Ram’s residence.

He was the communication minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government. Charging the Congress on dynastic front, Mr Patra said that one cannot predict in the BJP that who would be the president of party after Amit Shah, however, in the Congress, it was certain to conclude that AICC president or vice-president would be from Nehru-Gandhi family.

Attacking AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, for his race for party’s top leadership, Mr Patra said the Congress wanted dynasty to flourish as the list of it candidates has a special column which mentions that how candidates were related to its previous leaders.

He charged that list of all the 68 candidates issued by the AICC has sons, daughters, wives, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. Targeting the AICC for allowing Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh for promoting his son Vikramaditya Singh, who is Congress nominee from Rural Shimla assembly segment, he said that Congress leader at the Centre and at the state released on bail should be called the ‘bailed out dynasty’’.

In comparison, BJP is a family but allots ticket to a commoner. Mr Patra said on the model of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and now, his son have benefited from power.

Property of Vikramditya, who was just a dependent when Mr Singh filed election affidavit for 2012 assembly election, was now owner of property worth 84 crore, as revealed in his affidavit for Shimla Rural assembly segment.

He said that property belonging to Chief Minister worth Rs 6.50 crore was attached by the ED and he had insurance policies of the same amount. He observed that LIC agent Anand Chauhan is behind bars in ED case, however, on the mercy of AICC, Mr Singh was running the government. He assured that after coming to power, the BJP government would probe the all corruption cases related to Mr Singh.

About compromise of BJP with corruption and issuing of tickets to son of Sukh Ram from Mandi, Mr Patra evaded reply and said that Mr Sukh Ram has explained about the charges in a press conference held recently. He said that BJP would declare the name of Chief Minister after it is voted to power in the state and adopt zero tolerance model for corruption.