Congress conspired against Patel Chief Ministers: Modi

Agencies, Rajkot

Attacking scathingly the Hardik Patel-led Patidar Aarakshan Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and the Congress combine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that the Congress had conspired against the Patels and said the party had also thrown four Chief Ministers belonging to Patel community out of power in the past.

Addressing an election rally here in Jasdan, the Prime Minister said, “These Congress leaders have lost their character. The Gujarati Janata does not like you (Congress) but still you are working so much. You insulted Sardar Patel.

We all you know what you had done to Sardar. Everything is recorded in Sardar Patel’s daughter Manibehn diary.” Reminding the Patidars leaders of Congress’ neglect to the community, Mr Modi said, “Morarji had an impeccable character and was a Gandhian.

But he was a Gujarati. Look at the way the Gandhi family insulted him. They just threw him out. Babubhai Patel became CM. But they could not tolerate a Patel as CM. The same about Chimanbhai.

We tried to help him make CM (in 1990).” “When Keshubhai Patel, a son of Saurashtra, became the CM, the Congress tried everything to dislodge him. They repeated the same disruptive tactic with Anandiben Patel, a daughter of the Patel Community.

Congress has defamed Gujarat always,” the Prime Minister said. Further, accusing the Congress for involving in caste politics, he added, “Pitting one caste against the other is Congress’ tendency. Make sure that you do not let them destroy the composite culture of Gujarat.”

Urging the Gujarat voters to cast their vote for his party, Mr Modi said that the Congress was making baseless allegations against BJP and him. “But the people of Gujarat will teach them a lesson on December 9,” he added.