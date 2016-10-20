Cong says Rita Bahuguna’s exit won’t impact party; BJP forming army of traitors

Agencies, New Delhi

Terming senior Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi a ‘traitor’ and a ‘political turncoat’, the Congress today said the exit of Ms Bahuguna, who joined the BJP, would not impact the party.

Talking to reporters immediately after Ms Bahuguna joined the BJP in presence of its party president Amit Shah here, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar said, “BJP and its heavyweight chief’s agenda is to create an army of traitors.’’

He said her exit would not impact the Congress in any way.

“Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s decision to join BJP won’t impact the Congress,’’ he said.

Describing her as a ‘political turncoat’, he said, “This is the fourth or fifth time that Ms Rita Bahuguna Joshi has changed her family. She might campaign for some other party in the next election.’’

Asked whether he expects others to follow Ms Bahuguna in joining the BJP, Mr Babbar said, “I don’t think everybody is selfish.’’

Another Congress leader Sanjay Jha said the party could do without such “ideological turncoats”. In a twitter post, he described Ms Bahuguna as the “ultimate political hypocrite”.

In an earlier tweet, he said, “Good riddance to bad rubbish. Ideology on sale; speaks volumes on both the buyer and seller.’’

A former UP Congress president Ms Bahuguna joined the BJP. Her joining the BJP was seen as a setback to the Congress as she was a prominent Brahmin face in the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit.