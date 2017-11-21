Cong distt President’s councilor son shot and injured

Was attacked due to political rogue

Staff Reporter, Gwalior

In Datia, Congress District President Nahar Singh Yadav’s son who himself is a councilor was shot on Sunday night. The seriously injured councilor has been referred to Jhansi immediately, where he is under treatment in the ICU.

According to the doctor, he is in a srious condition. The police has filed a case of attempt to murder and has started looking for the attackers. Party councilor Harsh Yadav was returning home after reviewing the problems of his ward.

When Harsh arrived in Nariah Mohalla, suddenly Satyam Sihare and Betu Khan appeared before him and shot him. The bullet hit Harsha’s left rib, and he fell. It is being told that there has been a long standing personal and political rivalry between Satyam and Harsh.

That is why Harsh was attacked. As Harsh fell down, Satya and his companion Betu ran away. People of the area reached as they heard the sound of the bullet and found Harsh lying on the road.

Immediately, Harsh’s family and police were informed. The police sent Harsh to the District Hospital where he got First Aid and then was referred to Jhansi.