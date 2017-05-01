Confrontation in Kashmir

The situation is moving fast in Kashmir Valley with a tough stand of the Modi Government that it would not hold talks with violent elements (stone pelters) and non-political organisations like Hurriat or Jaish etc. The anti India elements have now adopted LTTE of Sri Lanka Methods.

There were several Tamil organisation and it were contesting election and had many Tamil members of Parliament. But LTTE first of eliminated the Tamil leaders and organisations through violent means of killings to become role Tamil people. In Kashmir the “elements” boycott the election, kill sarpanchas for getting elected. Now they are killing political leaders and asking people not to join political party.

Their aim is to assume armed leadership in Valley to fight out or talk out with the Government of India to negotiate the fate of Kashmir Valley. The Bar Association of Kashmir has also played a sinister game under the garb of legal redress. The Bar prayed the Supreme Court to direct the Government not use pallet guns against stone pelters but had not suggested anything in that situation how to deal with the situation of stone hits.

The Bar also a prayed that the Government be directed to hold talks with the terrorists without any conditions and talk even beyond the orbit of the constituency which no Government in the whole world could do. The Supreme Court in a strong rebuff to the Bar Association asked them to go back and ensure and secure no more acts of stone pelting there. The Modi Government informed the Supreme Court that it would not to talk to violent elements. (stone pelters) and non-political organisation like Hurriat, Jaish, Jammait etc. It will discuss the issue only with the political organisation.

The Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said few days earlier that Government should hold talks with militants or she might consider to full out of the coalition government. In that situation there is no political party will be in a position to form the government and ultimately the governor’s rule will be improsed there. In coming days it appears that governments may take some strict measures and methods in Kashmir.