Complete road works speedily : Mishra

Bhopal : Minister for Public Relations, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs and Minister in charge of Rewa district Dr. Narottam Mishra reviewed in detail construction works worth Rs. 50 lakh related to various departments today at Rewa.

Dr. Mishra directed the officials to complete road construction works speedily with a special focus on quality. He told officials of the public works department that road damaged due to flood should be repaired speedily. MP Janardan Mishra were present in the meeting.

Dr. Mishra said that contractors involved in manipulation should be blacklisted. He reviewed works under Pradhanmantri Sadak Yojana, M.P. Road Development Corporation, Public Works department Rewa division, Public Works Bridge Division Rewa, Public Health Engineering, M.P. Housing Board Rewa, Project Implementation Unit Rewa, Nagar Nigam Rewa and works related to electrification and Water Resources department. Dr. Mishra apprised himself about status of each and every work reviewing department wise.