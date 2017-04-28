Complete construction works with tranparency & quality

Bhopal : Minister for Commerce, Industries, Employment and Mineral Resources Rajendra Shukl said that the sanctioned works should be completed with transparency and quality on priority within stipulated time. Shukl was presiding the meeting of DMF Fund and District Planning Committee’s Meeting at Singrauli today.

Shukl mentioned that benefit of Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana should be ensured to maximum number of people. He said that construction of buildings should be carried out on priority for schools which require buildings.

He also gave instructions for construction of trauma centre at the earliest. Informing about the construction of Sidhi to Singrauli road, Shukl said that 2 layer road till July 2017 and construction of 4 lane road will be completed by November 2017.

He told the officials to speed up the construction works. No apathy and negligence will be tolerated in this. Moreover, Shukl stated that infrastructure works besides work on proposal of important works of MLAs should be carried out on priority. He instructed to get the approved Majre-Tole (Settlements) electrified soon.

Furthermore, he issued directives to publicise extensively the decision for purchase of Mahua flowers fixed by the state government at the rate of Rs. 30 per k.g. MP Smt. Riti Pathak, Chairman Vindhya Development Authority Subhash Singh, President Jila Panchayat Ajay Pathak, MLAs Ramlallu Vaishya Rajendra Meshram, Kunwar Singh Tekam, Smt. Saraswati Singh, Mayor Smt. Premvati Kherwar, members of the committee and officers were present in the meeting.