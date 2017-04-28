Complete construction of Vallabh Bhavan annexe by Nov. 2017

Bhopal : Minister of State for General Administration Department Lal Singh Arya today conducted inspection of Mantralaya (Vallabh Bhavan) Annexe and multilevel parking.

Arya instructed to complete under construction structure by November 2017. Minister of state Arya took detail of floor plan during inspection of Vallabh Bhavan Annexe phase-III.

He pointed out need to pay special attention to electricity safety, proper utilisation of fund, cleanliness and facility for visitors at the entry and systematic archieve. Chief architect, EPCO, Smt. Sandhya Vyas informed that fire resistant material has been used in office building sprawling at 6 lakh square ft area. Sprinklers and smoke detectors have been installed in entire building for fire prevention.

Smart building management system, door access control system, ducting based waste management system for cleanliness will be installed in entire building. Minister of State Arya also saw under construction multilevel parking.

The three-storey parking building has capacity to park 720 four-wheel vehicles. Principal Secretary General Administration Department Smt. Seema Sharma and other officers were present there.