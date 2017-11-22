Collectors to appoint authorised officer in Roster at Lok Seva Kendra

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Public Service Management and Higher Education Minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya has directed to appoint authorized officers in each Lok Seva Kendra. This Competent Officer will be appointed according to the roster by the district collector.

Nearly 40 services can be given to citizens the same day through the competent officer. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instructed to provide services in one day to citizens during the last review meeting.

The Competent Officers will gazetted officers and they will provide services to the citizens by getting the documents attached with the application presented verified on the spot. In the near future, more services will be added.

Right now schemes of Revenue, Panchayat and Social Justice, Public Health and Family Welfare, Labour, General Administration and Home Department have been included. Pawaiya has issued instructions to provide all kinds of services in Lok Seva Kendra, M.P. Online and Citizens Service Centre.

Through this gram panchayat level services will be available to citizens. He told to make amendment in the time limit of providing services to citizens. He said that efforts should be made to reduce the extended time-limit.

It was informed that at present 393 services are notified and in the near future, 150 more services will be added to it. Madhya Pradesh is the second state in the country to give so many services.

The first state is Karnataka. Grading of outstanding officers in providing public service will be done and they will be felicitated on April 21 – Civil Service Day. These officers will be honoured at the state level by the Chief Minister and by the Minister in charge at the district level.

Mygov portal has been launched to include suggestions of citizens for policy improvement in state. Secretary Hariranjan Rao, Executive Director Public Service Authority Nandkumaram and Authority Director Chandramohan Mishra were present at the meeting.