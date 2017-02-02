Cognizant Expands Operations in Hong Kong

Agencies, Mumbai

Cognizant , a leading global provider of information technology, consulting and business process services, today announced the expansion of its operations in Hong Kong with the opening of a new office.

Cognizant’s expanded presence in Hong Kong will enhance its existing operations in the Greater China region and enable Cognizant’s global, regional and local clients to leverage the technical and business capabilities available in the region, while delivering deep local insights and time zone advantages to the company’s growing roster of customers in Asia Pacific, company release said.

Cognizant currently employees more than 300 professionals on the island. ”We continue to steadily grow our presence and investment in Hong Kong. Our expansion in Hong Kong underscores our confidence in the ability of the city’s talent pool to help our clients win in today’s technology- and data-intensive world,” Jayajyoti Sengupta, Asia Pacific Head at Cognizant, said in a statement.