Coffee Day India Rally from Nov 24

Agencies, Bengaluru

High Octane action will be seen in the coffee country of Karnataka with top rallyists participating in the Coffee Day India Rally 2017 to be flagged off on November 24 from Chikmagalur.

Organised by The Motor Sports Club of Chikmagalur (MSCC) and sponsored by Coffee Day Group, the three day rally had attracted 45 entries including the best known names in the rally scene in the country.

The rally gained greater significance since 2015 when it was included in the FIA Asia pacific Rally Championship as fifth and final round. Concurrently the FMSCI MRF Indian National Rally Championship would also be held.

The list of competitors is headlined by Gaurav Gill, the only Indian to have won the FIA APRC title and the current defending champion, driving for Team MRF.

Also on the APRC grid are Gill’s team-mate, Ole Christian Veiby from Norway, a regular on the World Rally Championship circuit, and the factory driver for Skoda, and New Zealand’s Michael Young, besides Kerala-based PG Abhilash, Sumit Panjabi and Sri Lankan Shafraz Junaid.

Gill along with his partner Stephane Prevot from Belgium is leading the APRC points table with 136, just six ahead of Veiby and his fellow-Norwegian co-driver Stig Rune Skjarmoen. Both Gill and Veiby will be driving the Race Torque-prepared Skoda Fabia R5 car.

The INRC entry list includes Amittrajit Ghosh, Arjun Rao Aroor, Rahul Kanthraj, Karna Kadur and young Dean Mascarenhas besides a clutch of home-grown talent. Mr Farooq Ahmed, Chairman Coffee Day India Rally and Member and Vice-President of Chikmagalur Motor Sports Club of Chikmagalur, said Coffee Day India Rally is one of the exciting motorsport events in the country.

The rally in Chikmagalur has expanded the horizon of motorsports among the young and enthusiastic rally drivers in the country and thrilling performances were expected this year as the entries have some of the biggest names from Indian motorsports.

The APRC participants will cover 502 kms of which 207.54 Kms comprise Special Stages, beginning with the Super Special Stage at the Amber Valley school grounds on Friday, November 24 while the INRC cars will do 225.39 kms with 81.63 Kms of Special Stages.

The entire rally route is located in the Coffee Day Global’s estates bordering Chikmagalur.