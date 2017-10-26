CM’s remark earn brickbats on social media

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s remark that roads in MP are better than in the United States has not gone down well with the net users. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earned more brickbats than bouquets on social media for his remarks that roads in Madhya Pradesh were better than in the United States.

According to media reports, Chouhan – while addressing a programme in the US on Tuesday – said that when he arrived in Washington DC, he realised that the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States.

Chouhan is currently on a six-day visit to the US. He had said that he state of roads in Madhya Pradesh is better than Washington DC. He had said this while addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum there.

However, his remarks backfired on Twitter and other social networking sites where users of the popular networking websites trolled him for saying so. Within hours of CM’s statement, social media was flooded with reactions and trolls.

People said the roads of MP are in such poor shape that it is difficult to commute on them. Even state’s PWD Minister Rampal Singh had said sometime back that the bad roads remind people of Congress rule.

Arun Yadav shares pictures showing potholes on roads Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav shared several pictures on social media showing potholes on roads. In a sarcastic vein, he wrote that the state’s denizens are enjoying immaculate roads that are better than the US and that someone should facilitate a ride for Chouhan on them.

Yadav added that it appeared that either Chouhan forgot his glasses in Madhya Pradesh or the hangover of framing ‘jumlas (word play)’ is still lingering on for him. ‘’The regime would be able to comprehend the condition of roads only when it would come down on it.’

He also shared photographs of pictures of roads in Chouhan’s constituency Budhni and hurled criticism. Someone needs to remove the film from CM’s eyes: Scindia Congress MP and former Union minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, too, shared several photographs on social media stating that someone needs to remove the film from Chouhan’s eyes.

He also has shared a report published in July in which it was asserted that a large number of deaths occurred due to potholes on roads in Madhya Pradesh. Aam Aadmi Party state convener Alok Agrawal also shared reports on the condition of roads. A post from the party’s social media account stated that the Chief Minister needed to alight from his helicopter and travel on roads to ascertain reality.

Welcoming the statement, state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said it is an expression of a self-respecting and a confident chief minister on US soil. He said Congress leaders hurled criticism without seeing the road about which Chouhan commented.

CM should be given Bharat Ratna for telling lie: KK Mishra State Congress spokesman KK Mishra has said CM Chouhan should be given Bharat Ratna for telling the best lie. He said after completing his US tour, the CM should also undertake a tour of the state. Then he will understand the reality of the state’s roads, Mishra said.