CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bestows 11 points development agenda

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave 11 points development agenda in the Collector-S.P. conference today. Chouhan said that work hard with full energy to cherish the dream of Good Governance. This is an opportunity to perform better and to eradicate the difficulties of the people.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that 11 points development agenda includes good governance, good administration without corruption, to double the agriculture income in five years, encouragement to small and cottage industries, prosperity through investment, development works with quality and within stipulated time, poor welfare agenda, beti bachao-beti padhao, eradication of malnutrition and better law and order situation.

Officers should achieve the target set in this regard. Review will be made through video conferencing after 3 months and in collectors-S.P. conference to be held after 6 months. Moreover, Chief Minister Chouhan said that Collector and S.P should lead the implementation of this agenda in their respective districts.

Ensure benefit of these schemes reach beneficiaries on time. Made new entrepreneurs and eliminate problems hindering investment. Further, ensure development works with quality and within time. Work for improvement in education and health sectors. Prepare schemes to encourage tourism in their districts.

Link all the sections of the society with beti bachao and beti padhao campaign. Work with proper co-ordination for better law and order situation, he added. Chief Minister Chouhan further mentioned that Poor welfare Agenda will be announced at the programme to be held at Jamboori Maidan on December 4.