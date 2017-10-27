CM Chouhan visits Incubation Centre at New York University premises

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

On the fourth day of his US tour, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Centre for Entrepreneurship Incubation Centre and Innovation of Tandon School of Engineering at New York University in Brooklyn premises.

He also discussed setting up of such incubation centres in university premises of Madhya Pradesh and urged New York University to extend support in making knowledge and technology available.

Discussing Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Yojana Chouhan said that this scheme was introduced to develop entrepreneurship among youths. By taking benefit of the scheme, young entrepreneurs can make better use of their knowledge and skills.

He told that state government is inspiring youths to set up their enterprise through the scheme. Government is giving them guarantee to take bank loan up to Rs 2 crore. Chouhan said that apart from these efforts, a Capital Venture Fund has been set up with Rs 100 crores.

Through this fund, innovative efforts are provided funds. CM Chouhan apprised himself with the activities and working system of the incubation centre. He spoke to the entrepreneurs, trainers and students working at the Future Lab and Makerspace.

Centre Director Shrinivasan welcomed the Chief Minister and gave him information about the activities of the incubation centre.

“Chouhan greets people on Chhath puja”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended greetings to people on the Chhath puja, the festival dedicated to worship of Sun God. In his message Chouhan said that the Chhath festival depicts the lustre of Indian rural culture.

He said that the most important thing about Chhath puja is its simplicity. The festival of people’s faith is full of devotion and spirituality and propagates complacency in public life. Chouhan hoped for a healthy life for all.