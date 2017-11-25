CM Chouhan urges youths to keep freedom intact

51 thousand students recite national song vande matram together

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged youths to keep the freedom intact which has been gained by the country after a lot of sacrifice, devotion and struggle. Chouhan was addressing the Group Recital Programme of National Song at Nehru Stadium of Indore today.

He said that youths must ensure their active participation in important activities like conservation of forest, wild life, environment, river and water conservation. CM Chouhan mentioned that unity in diversity is the identity of our nation. We will have to maintain it.

Referring to the freedom struggle, he said that we got freedom as a result of sacrifices and devotion of revolutionaries. Revolutionaries used to get strength from the national Song Vande Matram.

Chouhan further said that every citizen has to understand the importance of unity and integrity of the country and has to protect it. Acharya Rishabhchand Surishwar Maharaj said that India is a land of culture.

Learned and Wise personalities of different religions are born here. MLA Kailash Vijavargiya, Mayor Smt. Malini Gour, Central Coordinator of Hindu Adhyaatmik evam Seva Foundation Gunvant Singh Kothari and Vinod Agrawal were also present in the programme.

Total 51 thousand students recited National Song Vande Matram together in the programme organized by Sanskritik evam Naitik Prashikshan Sansthan. Cultural programmes focusing patriotism were also presented.