CM Chouhan takes veiled dig at Rahul

Agencies, Ankleshwar (Gujarat)

In a veiled attack, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that people who do not offer prayers earlier, now visiting temples and putting tilak on forehead.

While addressing an election rally in Ankleshwar of Gujarat, Chouhan said had Sardar Patel been in Jawahar Lal Nehru’s place, Jammu and Kashmir would not have been an issue. The chief minister said Congress party has a long list of scams and the party has a habit to observe scam only. He said the grand old party is a champion of scams and it cannot deliver growth on the ground.

MP Chief Minister is currently on the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra organized by BJP. On Sunday, he addressed the public meeting in Bharuch district. On Monday, PM Narendra Modi is also going on a trip to Gujarat. Here he will address a public meeting in Gandhinagar This is the last step of Gujarat Gaurav Yatra. Narendra Modi will address the final meeting.