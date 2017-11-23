CM Chouhan performs Pooja-Archana in Mahakaal Mandir

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Pooja-Archana of Bhagwan Mahakaal in Ujjain today. He also performed bhoomi-poojan of reconstruction work costing Rs. 2 crore of Sabha Mandap in the temple premises.

Moreover, Chouhan inaugurated ‘Divyang Path’ in the temple and sent handicapped Ashoksingh Thakur, the resident of Mahidpur in a wheelchair for darshan. CM Chouhan said that the way fertiliser and seeds is provided to the farmers under the government scheme, in the same manner fertilizer and seeds will be provided to the Pujaris of Dev-Sthal for the land of temple.

The state government will provide help to the meritorious children of Pujaris and Purohits for higher education. Chouhan further mentioned that the state government will provide houses to the poor Pujaris of the temples under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Awas yojana.

He said that those temples in which grant had been stopped will be given grant by the government again. Chouhan also inaugurated R.O. Water Plant installed by the donor near Kotiteerth Kund.

Chouhan while fulfilling the promise made by him in Mahakaal Pravachan Hall during Simhastha -2016, presented a cheque of Rs. One crore 45 lakh 36 thousand 858 of ansh- rashi in symbolic form of special darshan to the Pujaris and Purohits of Mahakaal Temple.

Minister for Energy Paras Jain, Members of Parliament Dr. Chintamani Malviya, President Central Simhastha Committee Makhan Singh, MLAs Dr. Mohan Yadav, Anil Firojiya, Member of Temple Management Committee Vibhash Upadhyaya, Jagdish Shukla, Pujari Pt. Pradeep Guru, Dilip Guru, Sanjay Purohit, Iqbalsingh Gandhi, Shyam Bansal, Pujaris, Purohits their families and others were present on the occasion.