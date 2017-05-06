CM Chouhan performs Mahakaal Abhishek on his marriage anniversary

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Smt. Sadhna Singh performed Pooja-Archana and Abhishek of Lord Mahakaal at Ujjain on their 24th Marriage Anniversary. Chouhan prayed to Lord Mahakaal for prosperity, development of the country and state besides health and happiness of people.

Minister for Energy Paras Jain, MLAs Satish Malviya, Bahadur Singh Chouhan, Anil Firojiya, Pradeep Pandey and Chairman Ujjain Development Authority Jagdish Agrawal met CM Chouhan and his wife Smt. Sadhna Singh and extended greetings to them. Administrator S.S. Rawat honour Chouhan and his wife presenting them stole and Prasad on behalf of the Mahakaal Temple Management Committee.

CM Chouhan with his wife also took Darshan of Harsiddhi Mata. Moreover, Chouhan met shopkeepers at Mahakaal Dharmashala campus. Shopkeepers urged Chouhan for re-establishment of their shops at the same place which were removed earlier. CM Chouhan directed the Collector in Charge to initiate necessary action in this regard.