CM Chouhan inspects Tablighi Ijtema site

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Eintkhedi and inspected the Tablighi Ijtema site today. He took stock of the arrangements related to the congregation. CM Chouhan said that better arrangements should be made for the congregation.

Attention should be paid towards the needs of the people who are attending this congregation. Proper transport arrangements should be made and better arrangements for potable water, cleanliness, electricity and medical should be made. He further mentioned that tight security arrangements should be made.

Chouhan stated that such arrangement should be made that people attending the congregation should take good memories of Bhopal along with them on their return. He stated that training of good behavior and conduct should be given to the drivers engaged in the work of congregation.

It was informed that cooperation of 2 thousand volunteers will be taken by the organizing committee for transport arrangements. Congregation will be held from November 25 to 27. About 15 lakh persons are expected to take part in the congregation.

The congregation will be held in about 352 acre land. Tents have been installed in 60 acre land to accommodate about 3 lakh persons. Total 32 tube wells, 400 water tanks and arrangement of 7 thousand 500 tap connections have been made.

Moreover, 3 thousand 500 temporary toilets have been made and arrangement of 5 fire brigade vehicles, 5 ambulances and temporary hospital has been made. Two mobile towers have been installed and 35 parking places besides control room at the congregation site have been made.

Local MLA Vishnu Khatri, Chairman Waqf Board Agha Abdul Qayyum, Arif Gouhar, Mohammad Shareef, Savar Hafeez, Iqbal Hafeez, Sikander Hafeez, Atteque ul Islam of Organising Committee, Divisional Commissioner Ajatshatru, Inspector General of Police Jaideep Prasad, Collector Sudam Khade and other Officers were present on the occasion.