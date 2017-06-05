CM Chouhan dedicates Salakhedi four-lane road in Ratlam

Bhopal : Addressing the gathering on the occasion of dedication of Salakhedi four-lane road in Ratlam today Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that development work will continue the same way. Roads will be constructed and service lane roads will also be constructed.

The 4.60 km Salakhedi four-lane road from Jaora Phatak that connects the Mhow-Neemuch road to the city at a cost of Rs 22 crores has been constructed. Chief Minister Chouhan said on the occasion that the public has given the blessings to serve the public and he will never back out from serving the public.

The developmental works will continue the same way. He approved construction of service lane road on both sides of Salakhedi four-lane road from Ratlam city on the occasion.

District Minister in charge and M.P Government Technical Education, Skill Development (Independent Charge) School Education, Labour Department Deepak Joshi, Jaora-Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta, Mayor Dr. Sunita Yarden, Madhya Pradesh State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Chaitanya Kashyap, Madhya Pradesh Finance Commission Chairman Himmat Kothari, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Commission Chairman Ishwarlal Patidar, Ratlam Rural MLA Mathuralal Damar, Jaora MLA Dr. Rajendra Pandey, Sailana MLA Smt. Sangeeta Charel, District Cooperative Central Bank President Ashok Chautala, Nagar Nigam Sabhapati Ashok Porwal, Kanhasingh Chouhan, Bajrang Purohit and Corporators and peoples’ representatives were present on the occasion.