Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
8:30 am - Sunday August 20, 2017

CM Chouhan accords warm welcome to Amit Shah

August 19, 2017 1:16 pm

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today accorded a warm welcome to MP and BJP National President Amit Shah on his arrival at the Bhopal airport on a state visit. MP and BJP National Vice President Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Prabhat Jha, National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP and BJP state president Nandkumar Chouhan, State Organisation General Secretary Suhas Bhagat, State Cabinet members, office-bearers of Corporations/Boards,. MLAs, party workers and citizens were present on the occasion. CM Chouhan was accompanied by Amit Shah in the restoration of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya’s statue. Shah garlanded the statue of Raja Bhoj situated on V.I. P. Road. Mayor Alok Sharma and Nigam Chairman Surjit Singh Chouhan were also present on the occasion.

Posted in: Bhopal

You might like:

Huge prospects for water sports in Bhopal : Admiral Lamba Huge prospects for water sports in Bhopal : Admiral Lamba
Flood situation in UP remains grim: 48 deaths so far Flood situation in UP remains grim: 48 deaths so far
CM Chouhan accords warm welcome to Amit Shah CM Chouhan accords warm welcome to Amit Shah
2018 polls to be contested under Shivraj : Shah 2018 polls to be contested under Shivraj : Shah