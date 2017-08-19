CM Chouhan accords warm welcome to Amit Shah

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today accorded a warm welcome to MP and BJP National President Amit Shah on his arrival at the Bhopal airport on a state visit. MP and BJP National Vice President Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Prabhat Jha, National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP and BJP state president Nandkumar Chouhan, State Organisation General Secretary Suhas Bhagat, State Cabinet members, office-bearers of Corporations/Boards,. MLAs, party workers and citizens were present on the occasion. CM Chouhan was accompanied by Amit Shah in the restoration of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya’s statue. Shah garlanded the statue of Raja Bhoj situated on V.I. P. Road. Mayor Alok Sharma and Nigam Chairman Surjit Singh Chouhan were also present on the occasion.