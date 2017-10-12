CM appeals farmers for registration under Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Mukhya Mantri Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana should be publicized at wide scale in rural areas for maximum registration of farmers. Munadi (Drum beating) should be undertaken in villages and means of publicity should be utilized extensively.

He informed that he will himself deliberate with the farmers in special gram sabhas through radio at 11.00 a.m. on October 12. Chouhan was addressing the Farmers’ Convention held at Sehore District Headquarter. He mentioned that benfit of the scheme will be provided to the registered farmers only.

CM Chouhan stated that he will inaugurate the scheme in Khurai Tahsil Headquarter of Sagar district on October 16, 2017. He said that Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana has been started to ensure reasonable rates to the farmers for their produces. The difference amount of declared model rate as compensation will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the farmers to ensure reasonable rate of pulses, oil seeds and horticulture crops.

Advising farmers to change the crop pattern as per the requirement, Chouhan told the farmers for maximum utilization of available resources for the agriculture. Moreover, Chouhan said that Parvati River will be included in Nadi Jodo Abhiyan (Link Rivers Campaign). Water for irrigation will be provided to the farmers through pipelines in place of canals because maximum water go waste irrigating land through canals.

Chouhan said that stress will be laid for preparing small irrigation schemes to derive maximum use of available water. He further mentioned that after the survey, land will be given to the houseless families. Also, amount will be provided to them for house construction. Chouhan asserted that houses are being provided to the eligible persons by constructing 19 thousand houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Sehore district itself this year.

Twenty thousand houses will be constructed in the district next year. He said that work to provide gas connection to the eligible family under the Ujjawala Yojana is being carried out in the entire state. Chief Minister Chouhan dedicated and laid foundation of 29 development works costing Rs. 66 crore in Sehore and Ichhawar block headquarters.

He also distributed an incentive amount of Rs. 12.75 lakh to 108 organisations for their excellent works during the Swachchta Hi Seva Abhiyan in the district and handed over the keys of houses to 101 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Moreover, Chouhan made an announcement for starting Post Graduate course in Girls College Sehore from next academic session.

Minister for Public Works and District in-charge Rampal Singh, MP Alok sanjar, MLAs Sudesh Rai, Ranjit Singh Gudwan, Chairman Forest Development Corporation Guru Prasad Sharma, Chairman MARKFED Ramakant Bhargava, Chairman Warehousing Corporation Rajendra Singh Rajput, President Jila Panchayat Smt. Urmila Maretha and others were present in the programme.