Club Atletico, Army Boys smash their way into Subroto Cup U-17 Boys final

Agencies, New Delhi

Brazilian Club Atletico Paraneanse today outplayed Government High School, Mizoram 6-1 to smash its way into the finals of the ongoing 57th edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium here today.

The Brazilian club will take on the Army Boys Coy from Bengaluru, who handed out a facile 1-0 win over the Haryana boys, in Saturday’s final, where soccer legend Rivaldo will grace the occasion. The Club Atletico boys, who have shown excellent understanding on the field and have functioned like a well-oiled machine at work till now, were no different even today as their excellent defense and the forward line stuck cohesion and made life for the Mizoram boys miserable. Pedro was the first to sound a warning with a fine goal in the ninth minute. Moving in swiftly and keeping maximum ball possession, the Atletico boys sent in measure short passes.

It was the percentage play that fetched his next goal when PS Victor found the target after receiving a short pass from the midfield in the 17th minute. Soon, Thiago Andre struck in the 29th minute to make it a comfortable 3-0 lead as the team went in for a well-deserved break. After change of end, Victor scored once again in the 58th minute and four minutes later, Mizoram found the target for the first and only time when Lalrintlunga to reduce the margin.

Kennedy scored the team’s fifth goal in the 67th minute and striked again in the last minute, just before the whistle, to take the issue 6-1. On the other side, the tie between Haryana and the Bengaluru seemed boring as there were too many aimless pass and wild shots at the goal which were never intended to go past the goalkeepers and none of the side were able to take the lead in the first.