Clinical India run over hapless Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy

Agencies, Birmingham

In a high voltage clash, India posted a thumping win against their arch rival Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy here today by 124 runs. In an otherwise one sided match, Pakistan started on the backfoot from the start. Openers Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad couldnt get the start Pakistan needed.

Ahmed Shehzad (22) was the first one to go back. Azhar Ali (50) showed some resistence but not for long as Ravindra Jadeja removed him from the crease. From there on the Pakistan batting line up went back to their hut in a procession. None of the batsmen had the temperament to build a partnership. The top order including Babar Azam (8), Shoaib Malik (15), Sarfaraz Ahmed (15) failed to click when it mattered.

Veteran Mohammad Hafeez (33) succumbed to the mounting pressure and his prized wicket was scalped by Jadeja. It was a matter of time for India to emerge victorious yet again against their nemesis Pakistan and register a 124 runs win.

For India, Umesh Yadav scalped three wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with one. Earlier winning the toss Pakistan sent India to bat first. Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) gave a steady start to their side.