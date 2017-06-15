Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
10:19 am - Friday June 16, 2017

Clean and repair drainage systems immediately : Sarang

June 15, 2017 11:02 am

Bhopal : Minister of State for Cooperative, Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Relief and Rehabilitation (Independent Charge) Vishwas Sarang told to carry out cleaning and repairing works of drainage line immediately. He was inspecting the drainage system at Semra Basti today.

Sarang expressed displeasure over ward in-charge civil engineer of Municipal Corporation for not carrying out cleaning and repairing work of drainage lines on time. He instructed the official to complete construction of culvert being constructed over drainage line on road connecting Semra basti with city within one month and the work should not be stopped. Moreover, he directed the municipal corporation team to clean the entire drainage nullah.

Posted in: Bhopal

You might like:

Jaitley to chair 17th GST Council meet on June 18 Jaitley to chair 17th GST Council meet on June 18
Australian comedian Rebel Wilson wins defamation suit Australian comedian Rebel Wilson wins defamation suit
Cow slaughter ban : SC issues notice to Centre Cow slaughter ban : SC issues notice to Centre
Weapons, explosives unearthed from Bimal Gurung’s house, GJM calls indefinite strike to protest raid Weapons, explosives unearthed from Bimal Gurung’s house, GJM calls indefinite strike to protest raid