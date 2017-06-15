Clean and repair drainage systems immediately : Sarang

Bhopal : Minister of State for Cooperative, Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Relief and Rehabilitation (Independent Charge) Vishwas Sarang told to carry out cleaning and repairing works of drainage line immediately. He was inspecting the drainage system at Semra Basti today.

Sarang expressed displeasure over ward in-charge civil engineer of Municipal Corporation for not carrying out cleaning and repairing work of drainage lines on time. He instructed the official to complete construction of culvert being constructed over drainage line on road connecting Semra basti with city within one month and the work should not be stopped. Moreover, he directed the municipal corporation team to clean the entire drainage nullah.