Class XII board results out, pass % dips, Raksha Gopal tops with 99.6% : CBSE

Agencies, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for class 12 board exams which were conducted in March and April this year.

The exams were conducted from March 9 to April 29. Raksha Gopal, who is a student of Amity International Noida, has topped the exam with 99.6 per cent marks with second topper Bhumi from science stream with 99.4 per cent and third toppers Aditya and Mannat from commerce scoring 99.2 per cent.

This year the CBSE class 12 results were mired in much controversy with the board first deciding to remove the Marks Moderation Policy, then Delhi High Court ordering the board that it cannot change the rules in the eleventhy hour. MHRD which had been consulted by the board had said that the moderation policy would be implemented this year in CBSE class 12 results but there would be no spiking of marks.

A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for exams, which is a 2.82 percent point increase from that of 2016. Delhi regions has the highest number of candidates (2,58,321), followed by Panchkula with 1,84,557 and Ajmer with 1,31,449 candidates. A total of 2,497 candidates under the disabilities category also registered for this year’s exam.

The board class declared the CBSE Class 12 results of around 11 lakhs students today. The Board will announce the results of all its 10 regions simultaneously. As per recent reports, the total pass percentage this year is 82 per cent which is one percent less than last year.

Class 12 Delhi region pass percentage is 86.45 per cent as compared to last year’s 87.01 per cent. There have been anxious moments for students who feared that any consequent delay in the result could affect their college admission prospects.But with declaration of the results on time, they are relaxed.