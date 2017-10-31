Clashes, lathi-charge at colleges across state

Students’ council elections: Both ABVP and NSUI claim victories

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Elections for students’ councils, held after six years in the state, turned violent when senior leaders of Congress and BJP intertvened. Reports of clashes and tumult in college campuses arrived from a number of cities of the state including state capital Bhopal.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge in Bhopal’s Barkatullah University, while in Jabalpur and Barwani elections had to be cancelled due to disturbances and violence. Reports of clashes arrived from other places as well including Morena, Sheopur, Gwalior, Indore and Seoni-Malwa. Ruckus was reported despite deployment of heavy police force.

Police had tightened security outside all college campuses. However by 12 noon the situation turned volatile and disturbances and clashes started at many places after announcement of results. In Bhopal’s MVM College two groups of students clashed after some BJP leaders arrived.

Situation became out of control after a girl student threw ink over a winning candidate and police had to seal the entrances of the college. Group of students clashed at the Barkatullah University after a BJP MLA arrived. Police had use mild force to disperse the mob. Police cane charged in Agar Malwa and Shajapur as well to control the situation.

In Morena a complete chaos was observed after students accused the college administration of biased attitude. Students clashed in Shivpuri after which the police had to resort to mild lathi charge.

In Jabalpur police had to disperse the students using mild force in Mahakaushal College. In Jabalpur University the ABVP and the NSUI activists clashed after declaring of results.

NSUI in CM’s hometown

In Chief Minister’s hometown Sehore the NSUI emerged victorious in two colleges. Here senior BJP leaders were camping. In BJP stronghold at Bairagarh, the NSUI was successful. Both the NSUI and the ABVP claimed on winning panel of most colleges, so exact results of colleges could not be ascertained.

Bid to abduct president

In Government Navin College a Congress leader tried to abduct president Hitesh Ahirwar. Situation turned volatile and grew out of control after this. Police arrived on the spot and forced the Congress leaders out of the campus.