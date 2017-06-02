Clashes erupt in Srinagar, Anantnag after Friday prayers

Agencies, Srinagar

Security forces today burst teargas shells to disperse protestors after Friday prayers in downtown Srinagar and south Kashmir district of Anantnag.

Trouble started immediately after Friday prayers were over in historic Jamia Masjid where hundreds of protestors took to streets outside the mosque. The demonstrators were protesting against the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Sabzar Bhat, besides seven other militants in two separate encounters on May 27.

Shouting slogans, the protestors tried to march towards main Nowhatta chowk. However, security forces deployed in the area swung into action and stopped the demonstrators from moving ahead. As the agitators didn’t back down, security forces burst teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators, who were regrouping and pelting stones.

Massive clashes also erupted after Friday prayers were over at Jamia Masjid in Anantnag. Hundreds of protestors took to the streets outside Jamia Masjid in Anantnag after Friday prayers to protest the killing of militants, including Sabzar, who succeeded HM commander Burhan Wani. But, when the agitators tried to take out a protest march towards Lal Chowk in Anantnag, security forces deployed in the area burst teargas shells to disperse the stone pelting protestors.