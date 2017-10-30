Clashes erupt in north Kashmir, SF burst teargas shells

Agencies, Srinagar

Security forces burst teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse stone pelting mob in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, where an encounter ensued on Sunday morning. Internet service in Bandipora has been suspended to prevent spread of any rumours.

Hundreds of demonstrators, mostly youth, hit the streets at Hajin, immediately after an encounter ensued between security forces and militants at Mir Mohalla, this morning.

The demonstrators trying to disrupt the operation, pelted stones on security forces deployed outside the cordoned off area to maintain law and order. However, when the demonstrators tried to move towards the cordoned off area, security forces resorted to lathicharge repeatedly which had no impact.

Later security forces burst teargas shells as stone pelting by demonstrators continued. Arrest of separatists and others by National Investigation Agency in terror and stone pelting funding hardly has any impact on stone pelting as people continued to clash with security forces when there is an encounter in any part of the Valley.

The Governor on October 26 issued an Ordinance amending the existing law relating to damage to public property to more effectively discourage or prevent the deleterious activities of individuals or organisations which result in damage to public and private properties.

Consequently, the Ordinance said whoever announces direct action in the form of strikes, demonstrations, or other public forms of protests which result in damage to public as well as private property can be punished with imprisonment for a period of 2-5 years and can be imposed a fine equivalent to the market value of the property damaged or destroyed.

Further, the scope of the existing law which was earlier restricted to primarily Government property has been enlarged to also include private property.