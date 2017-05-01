City’s second she lounge dedicated, Polytechnic-Van Vihar Road to be beautified

Bhopal : Revenue Minister Uma Shankar Gupta and Mayor Alok Sharma dedicated city’s second she lounge near Polytechnic Square on Sunday. Gupta said it is a unique initiative and will benefit the girls and women of many nearby educational institutions including MLB College, Polytechnic and others.

Toilet, rest room and other facilities are available at the she lounge. The she lounge will be run by a woman caretaker. City’s first she lounge was dedicated by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at 10 Number Market Arera Colony on October 2.

The minister also performed bhumi pujan for the beautification works of the Polytechnic-Van Vihar Road at a cost of over Rs 75 lakh. The beautification works include development of green belt, attractive wall screen, steel bench, parking near Manas Bhavan, electrification etc.