Citizens of Capital Bhopal Get Gift of Cable Stay Bridge

Bhopal : Citizens of Capital Bhopal got a gift in the form of Cable Stay Bridge which enhanced the beauty of upper lake and Bhopal on the occasion of completion of 3 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated 300 meter long and 15.90 meter wide cable stay bridge in the evening today. Built with most advanced technique, the steel cable stay bridge will serve as a link between old and new Bhopal.

The cable stay bridge built at a cost of Rs. 30 crore 6 lakh will facilitate convenient traffic system to old Bhopal besides public transport system and will eliminate traffic jam problem. Addressing the programme, Chouhan mentioned that today is a day of joy because government of strong and magnificent Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing its 3 years. He further mentioned that image of India has grown in the entire world.

Dignity and Pride of India has been established worldwide. Calling Modi as Avatar for development of India, Chouhan said that visionary Prime Minister has become a global leader now. Referring to 3 years achievements and performance, he said that decision making process has become fast now. Chouhan said that India is not only working for itself now but is helping neighboring countries too. The Prime Minister has fixed the role and responsibilities of all the Chief Ministers constituting the NITI Ayog and everyone is cooperating.

Share of states has grown to 42 percent from 32 percent in the central taxes. Chouhan said that people of Madhya Pradesh are committed to fulfill the dreams of the Prime Minister. He further said that Madhya Pradesh has formed several schemes keeping in view the perceptions of the Prime Minister. Informing about the transformational schemes prepared under the directives of the Prime Minister, he said that these schemes are bringing changes in the lives of farmers, women, daughters and youths.

Terming Modi as a remarkable Prime Minister, Chouhan said that India is moving ahead speedily to become a first class country in the world. Madhya Pradesh will render all support for this. He further mentioned that the Prime Minister is working as a sanyasi to serve the country without self interest. He is an unmatched leader. India has scaled new heights under his leadership.

Corruption free and good governed country besides state is the top priority of the government. Speaking about Narmada Seva Yatra, Chouhan called upon people to participate in intensive plantation drive on July 2 on Narmada banks. He said that polythene is enemy of environment that’s why it has been banned. He appealed people not to use polythene. Similarly, ban has been imposed on sand mining from Narmada river.

Now sand mining will be under state government’s monitoring. The government will decide sand rate and provide it. The profit of sand mining will be given to labourers. The Chief Minister gave an account of achievements and important decisions of Madhya Pradesh. He mentioned construction of five lakh houses for poor people, providing fee to children for higher education, 33 percent reservation to women in government jobs, Rs 2000 crore to farmers under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, opening of international level ITI with investment of Rs 600 crore in Bhopal and Global Skill Summit to be held in Bhopal.

Mayor, Bhopal, Alok Sharma said that the inauguration ceremony is being held to mark three years of Prime Minister Modi. He said that the credit for this goes to Chief Minister Chouhan. He said that Municipal Corporation is committed to make Bhopal city clean, developed and beautiful and working round the clock. BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan said that Chief Minister and Prime Minister both are working together for development.

Pace of development has been accelerated. He said that India achieved in three yearswhat it could not achieve in last 30 years. He said that Bhopal has got second position in clean India survey. Twenty two cities out of 100 are from Madhya Pradesh. The credit for this achievement goes to citizens and administration both.