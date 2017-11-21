Cipla receives final approval for Generic Dacogen

Mumbai: Drug major Cipla has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Decitabine Injection 50 mg single-use sterile vial from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The approved product is a generic equivalent of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc’s Dacogen. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), product is available for shipping immediately.

The company said in afiling with BSE. Dacogen and its generic equivalents had U.S. sales of approximately USD180 M for the 12 month period ending September 2017, as reported by IMS Health, filing added.