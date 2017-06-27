Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
12:50 pm - Wednesday June 28, 2017

Chouhan to lay foundation for Global Skill Park on July 3

June 27, 2017 11:09 am

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lay foundation of the country’s biggest Global Skill Park to be developed in Bhopal on July 3. Union Minister of State for Skill Development (Independent Charge) Rajiv Pratap Rudi, former Indian cricket team captain K Shrikant, former cricketer and Minister of State for Skill Development (Independent Charge) of Uttar Pradesh Chetan Chouhan too will participate in the programme. State’s Minister of State for Technical Education (Independent Charge) Dipak Joshi today reviewed preparations for the programme.

Park will be developed in 37 acres by spending Rs 645 crore. One thousand students will be imparted training every year in the park. The trainers will be world-class. Trained students will be given placement in India and outside India at international level.

The park will function with having the theme ‘With Industry, For Industry’. Provision of international joint certification will also be there. Principal Secretary Technical Education Smt. Kalpana Shrivastava, Director Skill Development Sanjeev Singh and other officers were present there.

Posted in: Bhopal

