Chouhan rushes to Kanpur, meets injured and grieving families

Bhopal : The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Kanpur in the afternoon today after receiving tragic news of Indore-Patna Rajendranagar Express train accident near Kanpur in early hours today. Chouhan reached Hailet Hospital Kanpur where those injured in the accident are receiving treatment.

Chouhan gave instructions to ensure all possible treatment and help to the injured saying that saving the lives is the topmost priority. If needed, air ambulance facility will also be arranged for them. The State Government will bear all expenses on treatment of the injured Expressing heart-felt sympathy for the grieving family members of victims of the accident, Chouhan said that the State Government stands with them and shares their grief.

The Chief Minister said that state government’s designated officers will camp at Kanpur and accident site until the relief operations are over. He asked the Chief Executive Officer of Zila Panchayat Chhatarpur Chandramohan Thakur to camp there and ensure all possible help to the family members of injured and the diseased. He said that ambulance facility will be arranged to take dead bodies to their respective native places for last rites.

Cooperation of Railways will also be sought. He said that rescue teams have already been deployed for extending support and help to the families of the injured. Minister for Public Relations Dr. Narottam Mishra has also reached Kanpur following Chief Minister’s instructions and is in touch with the families of injured and assuring them of all possible help. As announced by the Chief Minister, the families of victims belonging to Madhya Pradesh will be given Rs two lakh each and those injured Rs. 50 thousand each.